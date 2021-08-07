The first Test between India and England is evenly poised at the end of Day 3 and on the penultimate day of the match, both teams will be aiming to take strides towards a win. Day of ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on August 07, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 live score updates and commentary along with all the action. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights.

India have the upper hand in the game after the end of the first innings for both teams as the visitors have taken a commanding 95 run lead in the match. However, England have started their second innings much better and will be aiming to chase down India’s advantage and post a score of their own. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online.

Late contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja saw India take a first-inning lead after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had played crucial knocks. England did well to restrict India to a low score and after a decent start to the second innings, will be aiming to capitalise.

At the end of Day 3, England are 25/0 and find themselves trailing by 70 runs. Openers, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns have shown great watchfulness and now will look to convert the start to a huge score. Meanwhile, India will be aiming to make early inroads.