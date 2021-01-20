Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Young Manav Jain caused the biggest upset of the tournament when he overcame second seed Suraj Prabodh to enter the quarterfinals of AITA Men's Championship here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Manav, who is also the youngest player in the tournament, won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In other matches of the day, Manish Ganesh and Nikshep Ballekere beat fourth seed Yash Yadav of Madhya Pradesh and eight seed Irfan Hussain of Tamil Nadu respectively, while Tarun Anirudh of Telangana defeated fourth seed Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan of Tamil Nadu.

Results men's singles (pre-quarterfinals):

Manav Jain (KAR) bt Suraj Prabodh (2) (KAR) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Manish Ganesh (KAR) bt Yash Yadav(4) (MP) 6-4 , 7-6 (1); Kavin Masilamani (7) (TN) bt Venkata Swamy 6-1 , 6-0; Bharat Kumaran (6) (TN) bt Gunjam Jadhav (MAH) 6-2, 6-3; Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) bt Irfan Hussain (8) (TN) 7-6, 6-1; Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Theyjo Oges (TN) 6-0, 7-5; Tarun Anirudh (TS) bt Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan (4) (TN) 6-3, 6-4; Rishi Reddy (1) (KAR) bt Hitesh Yalamanchilli 6-2, 6-4

Results of men's doubles (quarterfinals):

Nishant Rebello (MP) / Yash Yadav (MP) bt Kavin Masilamani (TN)/ Bharat Nishok Kumaran (4) (TN) 6-4, 6-1; J Mohit Mayur (TN) / Theyjo Oges (TN) (1) bt Pranash Babu (KAR) / Siddharth Gangatkar (KAR) 6-2, 6-3; Tarun Anirudh (TS) / Gunjan Jadhav (MAH) (3) bt Tathagat Charantimath (KAR)/ Krishna Teja (TS) 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Rishi Reddy (KAR)/ Dheeraj Kodancha (TN) (2) bt Nikshep Ballekere (KAR)/ Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) 6-3,3-6, 10-7.

