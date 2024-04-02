Manchester [UK], April 2 (ANI): Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana revealed the piece of advice that he received from the club legend Edwin van der Sar.

Van der Sar and Onana worked together during their time at Ajax. The Cameroon international was the goalkeeper for the franchise while van der Sar worked as the chief executive.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Onana has pulled out some remarkable saves to keep the Red Devils out of trouble. In Manchester United's recent game against Brentford, Oanan pulled out a sensational double save to keep the scoreline at 0-0 in a game that eventually ended 1-1.

Onana talked about working with the former United goalkeeper and told Inside United, the official Manchester United magazine, "I had the privilege to have him at Ajax and he advised me a lot. We had a great time there. We achieved a lot of things together. Obviously, I had the honour to train a few times with him when he was coming to the training sessions."

"It was nice. He had a great career here and he's done a lot of thing for Manchester United and for me. I'm still in contact with him and very happy to talk to him sometimes, when we can. Talking about him is something great because he did a lot for me," he added.

Onana went on to talk about the advice that he received from the Dutch goalkeeper when he signed for Manchester United and said, "Sure, sure. One hundred per cent. I spoke to him when I signed here and even, I think, a few months ago. He told me: Andre, what can I tell you already? You are already used to the pressure. Just give yourself time and show the world who you are. I already know who you are."

Onana will be in action for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, London. (ANI)

