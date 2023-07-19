Edinburgh [Scotland], July 19 (ANI): Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reveals the reason behind the signing of Jonny Evans on a short-term deal which will be beneficial for both the club as well as the defender.

Ten Hag was asked about Evans, who was wearing the number 27 shirt in Edinburgh returning to the club.

Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Bagging Four-Wicket Haul In IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI 2023, Says ‘ Wanted to Pitch the Ball in Right area; Allow Surface to Do Rest’.

While speaking to MUTV Ten Hag said, "I know him for a long time, so I know his place was here, in Manchester."

"He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in - internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out," Ten Hag added.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Wrexham, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Evans who is an academy graduate had been training with the Under-21s following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

The Irish defender had travelled to Edinburgh to be part of the Reds' squad for Manchester United's Wednesday friendly against Lyon and started the game on the substitutes' bench.

With Evans joining the club on a short-term deal, Ten Hag believes that during that period the experienced centre-back can help the youngsters grow.

"The level, we know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person, a big personality, and I think he has big authority as well. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides," Ten Hag signed off.

The centre-back will also be in the squad to face Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club Wrexham in San Diego next week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)