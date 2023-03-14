Singapore, Mar 14 (PTI) Indian campaign ended at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament after Manika Batra lost both her women's doubles and mixed doubles matches with her respective partners here on Tuesday.

Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan's world championships silver medallists duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to end their fine run in the tournament.

Manika-Sathiyan went down 2-3 (9-11 9-11 11-8 11-5 7-11) to their fourth-seeded opponents in a hard-fought last-eight stage match that lasted 52 minutes. The Indian duo were seeded sixth in the tournament.

Earlier, Manika and Sathiyan had defeated Singapore pair of Jian Zeng and Chew Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 (11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3) in their round of 16 mixed doubles match. They had got a first round bye.

In the women's doubles, Manika and Archana Kamath lost to Meng Chen and Yidi Wang of China 2-3 (2-11 6-11 15-13 12-10 6-11) in a hard-fought round of 16 match that lasted 42 minutes.

Earlier, Manika, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal had lost their respective singles matches in the first round.

In the men's doubles event, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar were also ousted in the first round.

