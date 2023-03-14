After a three-month hiatus, Al-Nassr resume action in the King's Cup 2022-23 in the quarter-final tie against Abha. They have already secured a first-round victory against Al- and now eye to book a berth in the semifinal. This will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first time featuring in the prestigious King's Cup tournament. Al-Nassr have lost their lead at the top of the table and conceded it to Al-Ittihad. Ahead of returning to fight for reclaiming their league leader's spot, they will play in the King's Cup 2022-23. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

What is King’s Cup Tournament? Know Details of the Official Knockout Competition of Saudi Arabia

Titled originally as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, King's Cup is the oldest tournament in the Saudi Arabian Kingdom. Started in 1957, it was the countries only pan-nation competition, and it took 20 years after that when Saudi Arabia had their own professional league. The competition ran every year till 1990, when it was shelved for the next 17 years. The competition again returned with a rebranded format, named as the King's Cup of Champions. The whole re-formatting was short lived as the original name was format returned in a short while. 'Disappointed' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Defeat Against Al-Ittihad and Bottle-Kicking Video Goes Viral (See Post).

In regular practice, 64 teams across all the four tiers of Saudi Arabian footballing pyramid take part in the competition, but due to the Covid-19 induced breaks and the congested schedules of the Saudi Arabian national team, who had their preparations and qualifiers fixtures that helped them qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 and achieve a historic win against champions Argentina, the competition has been shortened and now only the 16 teams participating in the Saudi Pro League, take part in the competition.

