The first and the third match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament saw the Asia Lions registering wins on the trot and heading to the third game, they will be looking to secure a hat-trick of wins. Whereas, on the other hand, India Maharajas are yet to open their account after having lost two consecutive matches. The fourth game of the tournament will be between Asia Lions and India Maharajas. When it comes down to analysing both the sides, for Asia Lions, everything is going well for them – be it in terms of performing with the bat or doing the same with the ball. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

As far as India Maharajas is concerned, all is not well with the Gautam Gambhir-led side as their bowlers as well as the batters are not able to execute their plans. When it comes to batting, only their captain is performing well with the bat. Gambhir has scored two fifties consecutively. While their bowlers are unable to restrict or run through the defences of their opposition’s batting order. If they are to secure their first win of their competition, both their bowlers and batters must contribute. 'Aaj Plane Main Udaunga', Virat Kohli Cracks Jokes With Teammates During IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

When Is Asia Lions Vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know date, time, and, venue)

The Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will be played on March 14 and will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription.

