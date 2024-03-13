New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium while Korea's Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.

The World Champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men's team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Earlier, Narwal had shot 574 to finish third in the qualification round while Khandelwal (564), Giri (559) and Singhraj (546) failed to advance to the individual final.

In the other events of the day, Indians failed to make it to the final eight of the R7 - men's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1) category, with Rakesh Nidagundi being the best performer in the qualification round, finishing 14th.

As for the R8 - women's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1), India's Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara finished fifth with a final score of 418.6.

Her Indian counterpart, Mona Agarwal, finished a spot below her with a score of 407.9.

