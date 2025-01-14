New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) India's star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her two Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced by identical models as she is among the large group of athletes who have complained that their medals have already deteriorated.

A lot of athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn out medals on social media in recent times.

It has been learnt that the colour of Bhaker's medals has "come off" and they "have been in that state" for a long while now.

Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint) and engraved in an identical way to the originals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

The iron pieces embedded in the centre of each Olympic medal weigh 18 grams (about two-thirds of an ounce).

The French state mint is a state-owned company that mints coins and other currency for France.

All the damaged and defective medals are to be replaced in the coming weeks, as the Paris Olympics organising committee is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris.

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris featured pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The 5,084 gold, silver and bronze medals for Paris 2024 were designed by luxury jewellery and watch firm Chaumet (part of the LVMH conglomerate) and produced by the Monnaie de Paris.

Bhaker is the first Indian post Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

She opened India's medal account at the Games by winning a bronze in individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal.

The 22-year-old then joined forces with Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

