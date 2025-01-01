New Delhi [India], January 1: Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker extended her New Year greetings on Wednesday as the world entered 2025. India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, and people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Manu Bhaker Provides Update After Missing Out on List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Nominees, Mentions ‘Lapse in Filing the Nomination is Being Corrected’ (See Post).

Taking to her official X handle, Manu said, "Here's to the highs and lows, goods and bads of 2024- cheers! Let's welcome 2025 with new resolutions that make our lives better."

Happy New Year 2025 Wishes by Manu Bhaker

Here’s to the highs and lows, goods and bads of 2024- cheers!🥂 Let’s welcome 2025 with new resolutions that make our lives better 💖#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Wj6peyVsF2 — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) December 31, 2024

The highlight of the Paris Olympics was the rise of shooter Manu Bhaker. The 22-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal. Manu Bhaker Shares Beautiful Pic in Saree As Two-Time Olympic Medal Winner Gets Ready To Welcome New Year 2025 With New Resolutions!

In her final event, Bhaker narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

