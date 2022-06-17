Johannesburg [South Africa], June 17 (ANI): All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and opener Lizelle Lee made a return to South Africa women's squad for the Test and ODI series against England, scheduled to start on June 27.

Kapp, ranked third in the world ODI all-rounder rankings, is one of three changes to the squad presently touring Ireland, with wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta and opener Lizelle Lee also making a return. Sune Luus will lead the side with regular skipper Dane van Niekerk out injured.

Amongst the other inclusions are top-order playmaker Lara Goodall, all-rounders Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk as well as seamer Tumi Sekhukhune, after they put up their hand in the white-ball encounters against Ireland that saw South Africa claim both T20I and ODI series in emphatic fashion.

The one and only Test against England begins at Taunton starting on 27 June, before three one-day internationals and three T20Is in July.

CSA Momentum Proteas Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez commented: "On the back of an exciting and convincing tour in Ireland, we are excited about having the three players back joining the squad in the United Kingdom. Kapp, Lizelle and Jafta will bring experience and seniority to the squad as we take on England."

"The three have been preparing well back home and we are looking forward to having them in the squad," du Preez noted.

"We had the chance to provide an opportunity to players during the Ireland tour and handing a debut to Delmi Tucker. These opportunities go a long way in the growth of the pipeline and to ensure that we create sustainability. Unfortunately, Ntozakhe, Tucker and Brits will return home as we approach the red-ball format and then move onto the ODI series," he continued.

South Africa squad for England tour (Test and ODIs): Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)

