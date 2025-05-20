Marseille (France), May 20 (AP) Kevin De Bruyne will be hot property when he leaves Manchester City and many clubs would love to sign him next season.

Marseille is not one of them.

Club president Pablo Longoria has ruled out a move for the 33-year-old playmaker because he thinks signing a player of such stature might prove disruptive.

“If we take a player with a much higher salary than the players we have in the squad today, who qualified us for the Champions League, it destroys all the balance, all the good things, the good dynamic the players built,” Longoria said. “It would be, on the part of a club, a total lack of respect for the players who helped us qualify for the Champions League.”

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 behind champion Paris Saint-Germain and qualified directly for next season's Champions League.

De Bruyne was set to make his final home appearance for City later Tuesday against Bournemouth after 10 trophy-laden years at the club. He is one of City's greatest ever players and won 16 trophies with the club, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

De Bruyne shares the record for the highest number of assists in a single Premier League season with 20, and scored more than 100 goals for City. (AP)

