Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will go up against each other in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Three franchises – Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings – have qualified for the playoffs, and five teams have been eliminated from the tournament. With only one spot left, the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals are in contention. The Hardik Pandya-led MI start as the favourites due to the Capitals' poor form in the last few matches. MI vs DC IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have some of the best players in their squads. While five-time champions have Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in their arsenal, DC has KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in their squad. With the stake being so high, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest, as a victory for the Mumbai Indians will help them to reach the playoffs, whereas a win for Delhi will keep their hopes alive.

MI vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have featured against each other in 36 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, MI are ahead with 20 wins, while DC have 16 victories.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

Jasprit Bumrah has been in excellent form in the Indian Premier League 2025 since returning from injury. He is an asset with the new ball. His battle against the Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul will be a contest to watch out for. Kuldeep Yadav has been a match-winner with the ball in the Indian Premier League. His spin bowling could trouble Mumbai Indians batters in the middle-overs.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Final To Be Played in Ahmedabad, Two Play-Off Matches to be Hosted by Mullanpur.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mumbai Indians might go with ex-captain Rohit Sharma and Karn Sharma as the impact players for the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match. Ashutosh Sharma and Dushmantha Chameera can be the impact player choices for Delhi Capitals in this match.

