Mata Rukmani FC and PIFA Sports will battle it out at 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar. (Photo- AIFF)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Mata Rukmani FC and PIFA Sports will battle it out in the Indian Women's League 2022 at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The two sides have had a rough start to the season, but managed to pick a win each and will be looking to build on their campaign from the upcoming match. Mata Rukmani Head Coach Sandeep Singh expressed his views ahead of the game on Thursday saying, "The team is working together to improve in all aspects of the game."

"We would like to be solid without the ball and quick with our attacks. The next game is important for us and we are looking forward to it," he added.

On the other hand, Head Coach of PIFA Sports, Nirvan Shah also explained about his side's preparations ahead of the game. He said, "The opponents are good and seem well prepared. We cannot take them lightly. We have been working towards improving our game from the last match. This time the focus will be only on our game."

"We need to pick up our form since we won the WIFA Women's League unbeaten and without conceding. We need to be more focused and cut down on our mistakes", he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)