Washington, Jan 2 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp's team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won't be allowed to get over-confident, though.

Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.

FRANCE

Third-place Marseille will be in a confident mood when it travels to play Montpellier in the French league following a 6-1 win that saw veteran playmaker Dimitri Payet back in form and among the scorers against Toulouse on Thursday.

Rennes needs a home win over midtable Nice to move above Monaco into at least fourth place in the chase for a Europa League spot. After a narrow 2-1 defeat at league leader Paris Saint-Germain, struggling Strasbourg hosts Troyes while Lille faces Reims at home. (AP)

