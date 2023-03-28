Madrid, Mar 28 (AP) A look at what's happening in European Championship qualifying on Tuesday:

Spain and Scotland will fight for the Group A lead in Glasgow. Both teams opened with home victories; the Scots defeated Cyprus 3-0 and Spain beat Norway by the same score.

It will be Spain's second match under new coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the team's elimination by Morocco in the round of 16 of the World Cup last year.

Norway visits Georgia in the other group match. In Group D, Turkey hosts Croatia and Wales hosts Latvia. In Group I, Israel visits Switzerland, Romania hosts Belarus and Andorra is at Kosovo. (AP)

