South Africa face West Indies in the third and final T20I game of the three-match series at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg on March 28 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 pm IST. Coming to the match analysis for the third game, the first two matches of the T20I series between South Africa and West Indies culminated in two consecutive nail-biting contests with the Proteas emerging winners in the second T20I. West Indies prevailed in the first game that was cut down to 11 overs per team after rain intervened. Having reduced to an 11-over game, South Africa could only manage 131 runs after deciding to bat first. Coming in to chase 132, the West Indies raced to the target with ease. Ouch! Ihsanullah's Fiery Bouncer Leaves Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Injured and Bleeding, Causes Him to Retire Hurt During PAK vs AFG 3rd T20I 2023 (See Pics and Video).

The second game ensued in a high-scoring encounter as West Indies batters, Kyle Mayers (51 runs from 27 balls) and Johnson Charles (maiden T20I ton) took the attack to the South African bowlers and posted a mammoth total of 258 after losing five wickets. Despite the total looking impossible to reach, South Africa, known for their ability to chase down huge targets, reached the set target with their opening batter, Quinton De Kock (maiden T20I ton from 43 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (68 runs from 28 balls) put up a solid partnership that took South Africa over the line after losing just four wickets.

When Is SA vs WI 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg on March 28 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of SA vs WI 3rd T20I 2023?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of South Africa vs West Indies series. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies on Star Sports-1.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of SA vs WI T20I 2023

Fans can follow the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 online. FanCode will be live streaming the South Africa vs West Indies T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

