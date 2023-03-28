Indian football will witness the use of technology for the first time as VAR-lite would be used from next season onwards. This development has followed All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey’s visit to Belgium, where he watched this technology being used and was inspired by it. With an aim to assist the officials and minimize errors during a match, Chaubey announced the use of VAR-lite from next season on, according to a Times of India report. “For their VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system, Belgium has found a lighter version or a reasonable version of using the technology at a much lower cost,” Chaubey said, as quoted by the Times of India. Indian Women's League 2023 to Get Underway From April 25, Competition to Have 16 Teams Split Into Two Groups: AIFF.

“At their headquarters, with 16 monitors and four (person) manpower, they can conduct four matches. India has many IT experts. If we can take the help of young graduates, we can understand what Belgium is following and use our own VAR-Lite,” he added. Recently, errors by referees in the Indian Super League has grabbed eyeballs with the knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, seeing referee Crystal John receive a lot of flak for allowing a Sunil Chhetri goal from a controversial free-kick. While announcing that VAR-lite would be there next season, the AIFF chief stated, “We are coming up with VAR (Lite). I have seen a couple of matches, incidents (of errors) and the subsequent fan reactions. I have received many emails, and messages on social media. They want VAR to be implemented, or at least human error-free matches. We have employed referees to ensure their financial security, but at the end of the day, they’re human.” 'Hope This Can Happen Soon' Yan Dhanda, Former Liverpool Youth Star, Shows Interest to Represent Indian Football Team in Response to AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran's Tweet.

The AIFF president also said that he stands by the referees and added that he will try his best to ensure that the best facilities, at par with the global standards, are available in Indian football. Refereeing is a thankless job. They can make errors, but we have to get them the support that others get globally. When the referee takes the field, he is the only individual wearing a jersey and not getting any support. The other two teams have a fan base. There are fans to cheer them, but nobody to support the referee. As president of the federation, I am a supporter of referees and I want to be with them in their highs and lows. I can ensure that India will not fall short in terms of providing facilities. As they say, even if I have to beg, borrow or steal, I will ensure that Indian football gets at par facilities as the global standards,” he said.

