Christchurch, Jan 1 (PTI) Fast bowler Matt Henry was on Friday named as replacement for the injured left-arm pacer Neil Wagner in the New Zealand squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting here on Sunday.

Wagner was struck by Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi yorker while batting on the second day of the first Test, sustaining undisplaced fractures in both the fourth and fifth toes of his right foot.

Wagner's recovery is expected to be approximately six weeks, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Coach Gary Stead said Henry brings Test experience and local knowledge to the squad.

"Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December," Stead said.

"We're still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up," he added.

New Zealand won the first Test by 101 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young.

