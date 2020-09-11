Adelaide [Australia], September 11 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of a three-year deal with Matt Renshaw. He is making a move from Brisbane Heat.

"The Adelaide Strikers welcome star allrounder Matt Renshaw until the end of BBL|12, after announcing a move from Brisbane Heat," the club said in a statement.

Renshaw scored the second-highest runs for the Heat last season with 348 including three fifties.

The powerful left-hand batsman knows Adelaide Oval well, striking a match-winning 90 not out off 50 balls in BBL|08.

After joining the team, Renshaw said he is "just ecstatic".

"The Adelaide Strikers have always been an impressive franchise and to be joining them for the next three years, I'm just ecstatic," the club's official website quoted Renshaw as saying.

"I'm looking forward to having Adelaide Oval as my home ground, which is an oval that I know well and is also one of the best in the world. Hopefully it will be possible to play in front of our home crowd at some point, as they really do make such an incredible atmosphere," he added. (ANI)

