Yuzvendra Chahal was seen chilling on the sets of a shoot Royal Challengers Bangalore with his teammate AB de Villiers. The RCB bowler was being pushed on a trolley by the South African cricketer as the others prepared for a photoshoot ahead of IPL 2020. The track, 'Take Me Home' played in the background and he posted the video of the same on social media. Needless to say, his fiancee Dhanashree Verma watched the video and came up with a hilarious reply and said, "You can relax till the time I am not around." The reply sent the RCB bowler ROFL. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been preparing for the IPL 2020 and is often seen sweating it out with the team. The official account of the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been sharing the pictures and the videos of the nets. RCB is one of those teams which has not yet won the IPL title in the history of the tournament. The team would be looking out for a change of fortune in the upcoming season of the IPL. Now, let's have a look at the video posted by Yuzi and the comment by Dhanashree.

View this post on Instagram Take me home 🏠 @abdevilliers17 🤣🤣👀 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

Comment by Dhanashree:

Dhanashree Verma's comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2020. The IPL 2020 starts from September 19, 2020, with the match between CSK and MI.

