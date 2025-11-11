Florida [US], November 11 (ANI): Cricket's next significant milestone arrives in the United States this November as the Mayor's New World T20 makes its highly anticipated debut from November 8 to 16, 2025, at the Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as per a release from Mayor's New World T20.

Organised by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc, the 12-day international T20 tournament marks a landmark moment for the growth of professional cricket in North America -- uniting world-class athletes, high-energy competition, and global broadcast reach under one stage.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Ben Duckett Calls Ben Stokes 'Most Important' Player in England National Cricket Team, Says 'He Has Been in Beast Mode' (Watch Video).

The league will feature four competitive franchises -- the Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders -- each blending international stars with promising domestic talent. Among the featured players are Denesh Ramdin and Tino Best (Florida Hurricanes); Dwayne Smith and Kevon Cooper (New York Cavaliers); Naman Ojha, Samit Patel, and Pawan Negi (California Steelers); and Chaitanya Bishnoi, Manpreet Gony, and Kennar Lewis (Chicago Raiders).

Adding global prestige, cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards serves as the official League Ambassador, bringing his unparalleled legacy and international influence to the event. His association underscores the league's vision of establishing the United States as a new powerhouse in world cricket.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Venue: Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nov 8 - Match 1: Florida Hurricanes vs California SteelersNov 9 - Match 2: New York Cavaliers vs Chicago RaidersNov 10 - Match 3: Florida Hurricanes vs New York CavaliersNov 11 - Match 4: California Steelers vs Chicago RaidersNov 12 - Match 5: Chicago Raiders vs Florida HurricanesNov 13 - Match 6: New York Cavaliers vs California SteelersNov 15 - Semi FinalNov 16 - Grand Final

"The Mayor's New World T20 represents a new era for cricket in America," said Brijesh Mathur, Chairman of the League. "Florida is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a world-class venue and a passionate community. With Sir Vivian Richards as our League Ambassador, we are bringing international cricket's excitement, prestige, and global appeal to U.S. fans." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)