Florida [US], June 7 (ANI): YouTube personality Logan Paul locked horns with former American boxer Floyd Mayweather in an entertaining boxing match on Sunday that did not have a winner at the Hard Rock Stadium.

According to New York Times, Mayweather came into the match against a physically larger man -- Paul, who weighed in 34 1/2 pounds heavier and was 6 inches taller than the boxer.

YouTube star-turned-prizefighter Paul had tasted defeat in the only professional fight he featured in while Mayweather had registered a half-century of wins.

Seeing the huge gap between the experience of the two stars, many felt that Mayweather would easily knock out Paul. However, the YouTube star landed punches throughout the eight rounds in the match.

Still, Mayweather, who has multiple world title belts to his name, overpowered him but no winner was named as there was no one to judge the fight.

"He's better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. He knew how to use his weight and he tied me up tonight," New York Times quoted Mayweather as saying after the fight.

"It's an honor to grace the ring with him, this is the coolest thing ever. I'm glad I made it out. He's old but he's tough to hit," Paul said after the fight. (ANI)

