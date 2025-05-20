Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for the third edition of its T20 Mumbai League, which will now be played from June 4 to 12 across two venues.

The tournament was earlier scheduled to be played entirely at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8 but as per the revised schedule, some matches now will also be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tournament will begin a day after the conclusion of the IPL which is similar to its previous schedule, but it will now have four matches being played across the two venues during the league stage. A total of 23 matches will be played in the competition.

The action at DY Patil Stadium will begin as early as 10:30 am and the second match will start from 5:30pm. Similarly, the Wankhede Stadium will host its games at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

A total of eight teams will participate in the third edition of the tournament which is being held after a gap of nearly six years. Each team will play five matches in the league stage and the top four sides will make it to the semifinals, which will be played on June 10 at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The final will also be held at the Wankhede Stadium on June 12. Both, the semifinals and final, will have reserve days on June 11 and June 13 respectively, ensuring fair play in the event of weather disruptions," the organisers said in a release.

The T20 Mumbai League features several Indian cricketers as its "icon players" such as T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Shivam Dube.

However, other "icon players" in Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande are set to miss the competition given they have been named in the India A squad for the England tour starting May 30.

The tournament will also feature other Mumbai players such as Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan, who are currently busy playing in the IPL.

The tournament's schedule was revised following changes in the schedule of the IPL and a senior MCA official said they were determined to organise the tournament despite the challenges, given the monsoon season is also not far away.

The official told PTI, "There was no question… We were determined to have the T20 Mumbai tournament. It's happening after such a long time. We were waiting for the remainder of the IPL schedule to be announced."

