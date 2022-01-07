Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today," an MCA source told.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

