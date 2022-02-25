Acapulco [Mexico], February 25 (ANI): Following Novak Djokovic's loss to Jiri Vesely in Dubai, Daniil Medvedev is guaranteed to reach the top spot in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Medvedev will become the first man outside the "Big 4" to reach World No. 1 since Andy Roddick in 2004. The 26-year-old Russian is the first player other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to claim the top spot since 2004. Djokovic has spent a record 361 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

Also Read | PSL 2022 PlayOffs Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 7 Eliminator 2 Match in IST.

Following his quarter-final win in Acapulco on Thursday, the Russian is two wins away from starting his reign in supreme style behind a 14th tour-level title.

Hours after his impending place atop the men's game was confirmed, Medvedev masterminded a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the Mexican Open.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

"It's not easy to play a match when you get this news during the day," said Medvedev, who did not know that Djokovic's loss guaranteed him the top spot until he started receiving congratulatory messages.

In Dubai, qualifier Jiri Vesely stunned top seed and five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6 to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Vesely will now play Denis Shapovalov in one semi-final, and Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz will contest the other.

Second seed Rublev, who is bidding for his 10th career title, was forced to stage an impressive recovery for the second straight day to overcome Mackenzie McDonald 2-6 6-3 6-1, fifth seeded Hurkacz was too strong for Jannik Sinner as he beat the number four seed 6-3 6-3, and sixth seed Denis Shapovalov didn't face a break point as he overcame qualifier Ricardas Berankis 7-6 6-3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)