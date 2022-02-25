India were brilliant in the opening T20I game of the series as they registered a comfortable win. The Men in Blue will now take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I clash on February 26, 2022 (Saturday) which will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. So ahead of the clash, we bring you the IND vs SL T20 Head-to-head, likely playing XI and live streaming details. IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka by 62 Runs.

India registered a mammoth 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I game of the series and will be hoping to replicate that result to win the series. The Men in Blue enter the game with a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be aiming to put on a better performance in the second game get themselves back on level terms and end India’s 10-game winning streak in the format.

IND vs SL Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and Sri Lanka have met each other 23 times in T20Is and it is the Men in Blue that hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 15 wins. SL have won seven times while one match has ended in a no-result.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Venkatesh Iyer and Rohit Sharma are in great form and will play an important role for India in the first game. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have huge responsibilities for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Shreyas Iyer vs Lahiru Kumara and Ishan Kishan vs Dushmantha Chameera will be some of the interesting matchups to look forward to and can determine the outcome of the game.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV. Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming of the match on online platforms.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyange, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffery Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara.

