Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are headed to Hong Kong. The club revealed plans Thursday for a Feb. 4 match there on its first international tour, part of its preseason before the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. Messi and Inter Miami will face a team composed of top players from the First Division league in Hong Kong. Juventus Midfielder Paul Pogba Sought for Maximum 4-Year Ban in Doping Case.

“Hong Kong is a beautiful city with a great sports scene, Throughout my career, I have spent a lot of time in Asia — I am so pleased to have the opportunity to bring Inter Miami to play our first international tour match in this fantastic city.” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said in remarks distributed by the team.

The match will be hosted at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium. Inter Miami previously revealed plans to play in El Salvador on Jan. 19. The team was scheduled to play in China last month but plans for that two-game trip fell through. More Away Supporters Hit by Travel Bans in Ligue 1 2023-24 Following Death of Nantes Fan.

Inter Miami said additional “preseason matches and destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.”

