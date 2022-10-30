Paris, Oct 30 (AP) Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league.

Carlos Soler on Saturday was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens.

Marseille came from two goals down to draw with Strasbourg 2-2 in the other game on Saturday. AP

