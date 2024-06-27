California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Mexico skipper Edson Alvarez confirmed on Wednesday that his journey at the ongoing Copa America 2024 has come to an end after he suffered an injury against Jamaica.

In Mexico's previous match of the tournament against Jamaica, Edson suffered an injury when the midfielder pulled up on the back of his leg and fell to the field. He was immediately then pulled off the field.

In a video shared on the official X account of Seleccion Nacional de Mexico, Edson said that it was a big blow to him as he always dreamt of taking part in the tournament with his national team.

"Unfortunately, my participation in Copa America has come to an end. I have no words -- the truth is that it is a hard blow for me because I had that dream as much as my team-mates have it but sometimes these things happen in football and I will have to learn and grow from all this," Edson said.

The midfielder also confirmed that he will stay with the team to support his side till the end of the tournament.

"But I wanted to let you know that I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done. Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and return as soon as possible," he added.

Mexico have been placed in Group B of the Copa America along with Venezuela, Ecuador, and Jamaica. Currently, Mexico are standing in second place in the standings after winning their last match.

In their last match, Mexico clinched a 1-0 win over Jamaica as Gerardo Arteaga scored the lone goal in the 69th minute.

Mexico will take on Venezuela in their upcoming match of the tournament on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in California. (ANI)

