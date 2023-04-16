Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Venkatesh Iyer slammed a scintillating 104 off just 51 balls to power KKR to 185 for six after being asked to bat.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

MI chased down the target with 14 balls to spare with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 58 while stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 43.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the most successful bowler with 2/27.

Also Read | List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Brief Score:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104; Hrithik Shokeen 2/34).

Mumbai Indians: 186 for 5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Suyash Sharma 2/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)