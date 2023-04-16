Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in an away game in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 15. The Red Devils enter this contest on the back of a draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinal. Leading 2-0 for a good part of the game courtesy of a brace from Marcel Sabitzer, two own goals helped Sevilla come back into the contest, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. What’s worse is that Lisandro Martinez, one of the most important players in Manchester United’s setup, has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering a fracture to the metatarsal bone in his foot. Currently placed fourth on the Premier League points table, Manchester United will have the opportunity to move up to the third place. UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Juventus Edge Past Sporting CP, Sevilla Hold Manchester United to a Draw.

Nottingham Forest, in contrast, are in the relegation zone with just 27 points from 30 games. They last won a game on February 5 when they beat Leeds United. Since then, they are winless in nine matches. Based on recent form, they will start this contest on the back foot. The Red Devils, since losing to Newcastle at the start of this month, have won two Premier League games on the trot. In addition to Martinez, his centre-back partner Raphael Varane is also out with an injury. Manchester United Takeover: Red Devils Fans Growing Impatient for Sale of Club.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 16. The match is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at City Ground. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

