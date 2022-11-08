Cape Town [South Africa], November 8 (ANI): The clash between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will open the inaugural session of the SA20 in Cape Town, with Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium due to host the final of the inaugural season of the 33-match tournament.

The SA20 will take place from January 10 to February 11, 2023, but it will be interrupted from January 25 to February 1 since South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODIs.

The SA20 final will be played on February 11, but the event will be split by South Africa hosting England for three Super League ODIs. Johannesburg will also be hosting the final on February 11, which has a reserve day in place, alongside the two semi-finals.

The one-day international matches (ODIs), which were postponed from December 2020 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in both camps, are essential to South Africa's chances of securing automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup after they canceled three ODIs in Australia to make room for SA20 and guarantee their best players would be available.

Six clubs are competing in the league: MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which is the squad that represents Gqeberha.

Faf du Plessis, a former member of the Chennai Super Kings, will serve as the head coach of the Johannesburg Super Kings. Albie Morkel, another former CSK player, will serve as the team's assistant coach.

"Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches," ESPNcricinfo quoted Graeme Smith, SA20 league commissioner as saying.

"This is also an ideal broadcasting slot, ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment," he added.

The SA20 will have 33 matches, to be played from January 10 into February. All teams will play each other twice - on a home-and-away basis - during the league followed by two semi-finals and the final. (ANI)

