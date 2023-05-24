Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

MI made a change in their playing XI, with Hrithik Shokeen coming in for Kumar Karikeya.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan. PTI PDS

