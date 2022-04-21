Navi Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians posted 155 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with 51 not out from 43 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs while Dwayne Bravo got two.

Brief Scores:

