Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly received a bomb threat. The defender is said to have received an email that threatened to bomb his house and he is in shock following this development. The Cheshire police are reportedly investigating this issue having travelled to his house with Maguire and his family members vacating the space. This development was confirmed by a spokesperson of Manchester United, who said as quoted by Metro.co.uk, "In the last 24 hours, Harry [Maguire] has received a serious threat to his family home. He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter." Manchester United Appoint Erik ten Hag as New Manager, Dutch Coach Signs Deal Till June 2025

Maguire has not been in great form this season and his poor performances in a Manchester United shirt have seen him receive lots of criticism from the supporters. His recent outing turned out to be a poor one as well with United going down to 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, something that dealt a serious blow to their hopes of playing European football next season.

However, it is not the first time that a player has encountered such trouble. Earlier this season, Maguire's teammate Paul Pogba's house was robbed and his 2018 World Cup winners' medal was stolen. A few days ago, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole revealed he was robbed and threatened to have fingers cut off during a house burglary.

