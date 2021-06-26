Melbourne [Australia], June 26 (ANI): The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Michelle Enright to the position of its Chief Executive Officer.

Michelle, who has been acting in the role for the past 12 months, brings a wealth of experience with her extensive knowledge in the running of major sporting events.

Michelle joined the Local Organising Committee in 2018 as the General Manager, Finance and Business Services and was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer before stepping into the interim CEO role in June 2020.

For the past 20 years, Michelle has held a number of senior management roles across different sporting organisations including, Netball NZ, High-Performance Sport NZ and NZ Academy of Sport North Island, before moving into major events, working on the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Chair of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia Local Organising Committee, John Harnden AM, congratulated Michelle on her appointment: "Michelle played a central role in the delivery and the successful running of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and we are incredibly fortunate to have Michelle lead us during the next exciting stage in our history, as we prepare to host the world's best men's cricketers compete in this major global event," he said.

Michelle Enright in an official statement said: "I am honoured and excited to be appointed to this role and look forward to continuing to work with the amazing team and our supportive partners in bringing together what can only be described as a significant world event for so many people not only here in Australia but across the world." (ANI)

