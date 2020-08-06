New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Minerva Academy FC has entered into a partnership with Delhi FC with an aim to develop the sport in the national capital region.

Minerva Academy FC owner Ranjit Bajaj announced the partnership, which will work towards giving a platform to the local players, coaches, administrators, and other staff to showcase their talent by playing and working at a competitive level under a proper professional setup.

The aim is to develop local players, local coaches and the overall football ecosystem in Delhi.

Delhi FC finished third in the Delhi League last season.

Bajaj, the founder of Minerva Academy FC, said, "This is a unique opportunity for Minerva to make its presence in the national capital.

"The city has, in recent years, given quite a few players to the national team who, unfortunately, have to ply their trade in other cities and in other clubs.

"We believe there is a lot of talent in Delhi and we would like to reach out to them through Delhi FC."

Under the partnership, Minerva will provide Delhi FC with a full-size field, physiotherapy and wellness clinic (on-site physios and on-call doctor), travel and accommodation facility for players and staff, proper equipment and infrastructure, AFC and AIFF certified coaches.

The Mohali-based academy will arrange for daily training, tactical training, classroom session, psychology sessions, video sessions and practice matches.

