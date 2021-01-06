Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) Mizoram boxer Lalrinsanga will fight for the WBC super feather title here in March, boxing coach and promoter Mujtaba Kamal said on Wednesday.

The event will be organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotional in association with Mizoram-based Sete Boxing Academy.

“Mizoram has a lot of talented boxers, who can bring fame to not only Mizoram but also India. Our main goal is to promote professional boxing in the state and assist the local boxers to take part at international level,” Grassroot Boxing Promotional chief Kamal told reporters.

He said Lalrinsanga fighting for the WBC super feather title here is expected to be a huge boost for the sport in the state. He said his team met state sports minister Robert Romawia on Tuesday regarding the event.

Royte tweeted that he had a fruitful meeting with the Cultfit India team headed by Kamal on professional boxing and promotion of professional boxers from Mizoram.

“We agreed to work together to organise international professional boxing bout in Aizawl sometime in March 2021,” Royte tweeted. PTI Corr PDS

