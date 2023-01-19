Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club picked up their first win on the road, registering a 3-0 win over Mumbai Kenkre FC in the Hero I-League 2022-23 at the Cooperage Stadium here on Thursday.

On an evening when they went in as favourites, Mohammedan head coach Kibu Vicuna picked a starting XI devoid of a specialist striker as Abiola Dauda was unavailable.

This meant captain Marcus Joseph started the game higher up the pitch alongside Mirlan Murzaev.

Kenkre started brightly, drawing the first save of the game from Sankar Roy in as early as the eighth minute.

Soon after though the game settled into a pattern with Mohammedan controlling the midfield and patiently building play.

In the 10th minute, Joseph drew the first of many saves from Padam Chettri in Kenkre's goal.

In the 34th minute, finally, the tide turned for Mohammedan with Mirlan Murzaev scoring with a first-time shot into the top left corner.

Vicuna's men took a stranglehold on the game within five minutes of the second half, with Christy Davis' brilliant long-range effort putting them 2-0 up.

Marcus Joseph scored another at the hour mark, handing Mohammedan a healthy 3-0 lead.

Joseph had the chance to double his tally in the 73rd, after Mohammedan had won a penalty, but his effort was saved by Kenkre goalkeeper Chettri.

