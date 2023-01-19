There has been a lot of talk about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking centre stage at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh when Riyadh All-Stars XI take on PSG in a mid-season friendly match. But there’s a certain young superstar in the mix who is the next in line to attain the levels of greatness that Messi and Ronaldo have, throughout their respective and illustrious careers. The young Frenchman reminded the world of his exceptional talent when he became only the second player in history to score a hattrick in a World Cup final. His late and powerful goals inspired France to make a dramatic comeback against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar. Eventually, Messi and co had the last laugh on that night at the Lusail Stadium. Ahead of this friendly, let us take a look at if Mbappe will play this match? Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Making the Starting XI.

Despite France not having won a second consecutive World Cup title, Mbappe’s performance drew appreciation from all over, with the young striker finishing as the tournament’s top-scorer and Golden Boot winner, scoring eight goals. He will look to play his part in a match where all eyes would be on Ronaldo and Messi and their movements and hope to put up another good show in front of a packed crowd.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Kylian Mbappe is expected to start this game for PSG alongside Messi. The Frenchman has had a good season for the Ligue 1 giants, having scored 20 goals and registered five assists in all competitions for PSG. He has been in red-hot form and Christophe Galtier is likely to have him in the starting XI with Messi and Neymar. It can also be that all three are not given starting roles in the team because this is a friendly match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Making the Starting XI.

Another solid performance is expected from the young forward, who has been making everyone sit up and take notice of his prowess and growing stature in the sport. Amidst the Messi vs Ronaldo duel, Mbappe will hope to leave his own mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).