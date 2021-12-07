New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian government has allocated more than Rs 32 crore to the Paralympic Committee of India under the scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations during the period 2017-18 to 2021-22.

An additional amount of Rs10.50 crore was spent during the last Paralympic cycle under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the para-athletes who were medal probable, for the training, Out of Pocket Allowances (OPS), Foreign Exposures, Purchase of Equipment, Sports Science Services, etc.

This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as per PIB.

The details of funds provided to the PCI under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations are as under:

Para-sports have been placed in the 'Priority' category for financial assistance by the Government and all the required assistance is provided for training and competitive exposure of the para-athletes, as per the norms laid down for this purpose.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is the recognized National Sports Federation (NSF) dealing with the para-athletes in the country. The PCI is provided funds/grants by the Government of India under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs towards conducting national coaching camps, foreign exposures, national championships, purchase of equipment, the salary of coaches and sports staff, etc. (ANI)

