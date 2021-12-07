With the top spot in Group D on the line, Real Madrid take on Inter Milan in the latest round of UEFA Champions League fixtures. The UCL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on December 07, 2021 (late Tuesday night) and both teams will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Karim Benzema Injury Update: Real Madrid Star Doubtful For Atletico Madrid Clash Due To Hamstring Issue.

Heading into the final matchday of the group phase, Real Madrid lead the points table and will be aiming to keep hold of that spot. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are in second, two points behind the Spanish giants and will aim to overtake them and advance to the next round as the group winners. Both teams are entering the match in great form and the encounter is expected to be a close one, similar to the reverse fixture which was decided by a solitary goal in favour of Carlo Ancelotti's side. Kylian Mbappe Does Not Rule Out PSG Stay Amid Real Madrid Transfer Links.

When is Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

R Real Madrid vs Inter Milan clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on December 07, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

