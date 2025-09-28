Tokyo [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the Grand Prix honours on Sunday at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, poised under pressure as he got back to the business of winning in MotoGP - despite tension in the pitbox as small puffs of smoke ramped up the drama on Sunday.

In second place, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) kept equally cool to take an incredible seventh MotoGP World Championship with second place, completing the greatest comeback in sporting history - 2184 days after he last ruled the sport, as per a press release. In third, the headlines kept coming - Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) got back on the podium for the first time since 2021, and gave Honda a home podium to celebrate on a day for the history books at Motegi.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Opt to Bowl First; Hardik Pandya Misses Out.

But back to where it started. And so, after a weekend of anticipation, it was time to get the ball rolling on the MotoGP Grand Prix to see whether Marc Marquez would clinch his seventh MotoGP title. At lights out, Bagnaia got a lovely launch again to grab the holeshot ahead of a fast-starting Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), as Marc Marquez kept hold of P3 on the opening lap. Alex Marquez was P7, one place behind Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing).

Pecco's lead at the start of Lap 2 was 0.7s over Acosta, as Mir picked his way back up to P4 after dropping to P6 on the opening lap from the front row. And on the next lap, a 1:44.412 saw Pecco lead by 1.2s, with Marc Marquez tucked right behind his compatriot in P3.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

There was an early retirement for Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) who encountered an issue on his RC213V to end another positive weekend prematurely. That meant HRC's sole podium hopes fell into the lap of Mir, and the 2020 World Champion was less than half a second away from Marc Marquez's rear tyre.

At the end of Lap 6, Pecco's lead crept beyond the two-second mark, while it was as you were in the podium fight - but Mir gained some time on the #93 after the champion elect made a small error at Turn 5. Then, on Lap 9 of 24, another slight error came at Turn 10. It didn't cost Marc Marquez too much time, but this wasn't as smooth sailing as it could have been so far, as he and Mir began to reel in Acosta.

By Lap 11, Acosta's pace was beginning to suffer, and at Turn 3, Marc Marquez drew alongside the KTM and made a move for P2 stick. And straight away, Marquez was able to begin lapping a very similar pace to his teammate Pecco, who was 3.7s up the road at the start of Lap 13. Marquez, meanwhile, had put some breathing space between him and Acosta, one second of it to be exact, as the #37 began to come under plenty of pressure from Mir, with Bezzecchi sniffing a podium chance in P4.

The pressure then told as Mir made a classy Turn 7 move up the inside of Acosta to jump into P3, as we then saw smoke coming out of his Ducati. What was the problem? Was it race ending? Not for now, and he wasn't losing time either - but this was a concern for Bagnaia and Ducati, who were leading by 4.1s.

The gap went up again by a tenth on Lap 16, so for the time being, it was not a full-on issue. In the meantime, Acosta's podium hopes were fading quickly as Bezzecchi and then Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) got the better of him.

With seven laps to go, Marc Marquez was in a title-winning position. And as comfortable as one could be in his position P2, with Mir slowly chipping away at the gap between the former HRC teammates in P3. Mir, meanwhile, was 2.4s clear of Bezzecchi as the #36 and HRC began to dream of a phenomenal return to the podium.

Acosta's top six hopes then ended with a Turn 1 runoff, as we saw more smoke coming out of Bagnaia's Ducati. Pensive and worried faces were plastered across the factory Ducati box and pitboard, and across millions of faces around the world, but Pecco continued on his way for now. The gap was coming down; it was now 2.8s with four laps left, but Pecco wasn't even looking down or noticing something might be going wrong. Stange.

With two laps to go, Pecco led Marc Marquez by two seconds. As things stood, Marc Marquez just needed to guide his Ducati home for the greatest comeback to be completed. Mir was comfortable and now, a very lonely P3.

Last lap time. And history beckoned. A long look over the shoulder came on the exit of Turn 2, and it was space. You are under no threat from behind, Marc. That seventh MotoGP title was a minute and a half away. Bagnaia crossed the line to take his first double of the season, very much back in business, as just behind, more history was made.

Four surgeries. Four years of mostly blood, sweat and tears. But finally, for the first time since 2019, Marc Marquez stands atop the world with a seventh MotoGP World Championship - the longest wait a rider has ever had between premier class crowns.

Mir, after coming close on Saturday, completes the podium after his own journey of bad luck and a difficult run, the 2020 Champion delivering the goods for Honda on home turf.

Fourth went to Bezzecchi as he made big progress, just holding off Morbidelli by the flag. Alex Marquez takes P6 after a tougher weekend for MM93's sole remaining rival on the way in. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completed the top ten.

MotoGP action continues on Eurosport as the riders move to Indonesia. Fans can catch all the action LIVE from - MotoGP 2025 - Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)