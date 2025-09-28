Saim Ayub has gotten off to a good start tonight, hitting two boundaries in the 10th over bowled by Shivam Dube. Pakistan would want these two to keep the momentum going while India remain in the hunt for more wickets. This next phase of the match is going to be very interesting.
We are at the halfway mark now and Saim Ayub has joined Fakhar Zaman in the middle. Pakistan have scored 87/1 in 10 overs and it has largely been due to Sahibzada Farhan.
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy has provided the breakthrough India desperately wanted! And he has delivered the big wicket of Sahibzada Farhan! The right-hander, who hit a six on the last ball, attempted another biggie this time as well but found Tilak Varma in the deep! And it will be drinks! Sahibzada Farhan c Tilak Varma b Varun Chakaravarthy 57(38)
FIFTY for Sahibzada Farhan! The Pakistan opener has hit his second straight fifty vs India and it has come off 35 deliveries. He has played some really god shots tonight and Pakistan will hope he makes it big. He will be key if Pakistan are to get to a strong total.
Sahibzada Farhan is playing a good knock out there in the IND vs PAK final. He has managed to regularly find the boundaries and India will look to get him out as soon as possible.
Sahibzada Farhan has looked good for Pakistan so far. The right-hander hit Kuldeep Yadav for a six in the spinner's first over and Pakistan will be banking on him to make a big one out there with Fakhar Zaman not looking to be at his best.
The powerplay is done and India have kept things tight inside the first six overs, with only 45 runs coming off the first six overs. Sahibzada Farhan among the two Pakistan batters, have looked better, hitting some boundaries and also rotating strike. India will look to apply the squeeze more from here on.
Varun Chakaravarthy has been introduced into the attack and it has been another tidy over to start with. Just five runs have come off the spinner's first over and Pakistan have just one over to make the most of the powerplay.
Sahibzada Farhan has shifted the momentum a bit in Pakistan's favour, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for a four and a six in the fourth over. Pakistan are 32/0 in four overs and the remaining two overs in the powerplay is set to be pretty interesting!
Shivam Dube has continued India's good start with the ball in hand. He has not given anything away in the two overs he has bowled so far. Fakhar Zaman did ease a bit of that pressure with a boundary off the last ball, but this is a good start for India with Pakistan not scoring much in the first three overs of the powerplay.
India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The time for talk is done and now, the all-important showdown, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final, is slated to take place. This is the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in an Asia Cup and it certainly promises to be a blockbuster. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The two India vs Pakistan contests in the Asia Cup 2025 have been blockbusters and although the on-field battle has been dominated by India, the off-field controversies, ranging from the handshake row to Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's gestures, have turned out to be among the biggest talking points of the Asia Cup 2025. The Dubai International Stadium is set to host the third and final IND vs PAK match in the Asia Cup 2025, this time with the coveted title on the line and the match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?
As mentioned before, there have been two India vs Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup 2025 and both have been won, in one-sided fashion, by the Men in Blue. Suryakumar Yadav and his men, the defending champions, entered Asia Cup 2025 as outright favourites and have lived up to that reputation big time, overcoming every opponent in their way to the final. The Men in Blue will now have their sights firmly planted on securing a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan one final time in this edition of the continental tournament. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.
Pakistan, on the other hand, haven't had a smooth sailing so far. Salman Ali Agha and his men have suffered two defeats across the group stage and Super 4 rounds--both of them coming against India. It hasn't been the case that Pakistan have been dominant against the other teams either. Against the other opposition, the Green Shirts have been scratchy, alright, but in the end, they managed to find a way to win. As the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry heads into its third chapter in the Asia Cup 2025, Salman Ali Agha and his team will hope to come out on the positive side of the result this time, despite the job being a pretty tough one against a strong Indian team.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem