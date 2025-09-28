India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The time for talk is done and now, the all-important showdown, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final, is slated to take place. This is the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in an Asia Cup and it certainly promises to be a blockbuster. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The two India vs Pakistan contests in the Asia Cup 2025 have been blockbusters and although the on-field battle has been dominated by India, the off-field controversies, ranging from the handshake row to Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's gestures, have turned out to be among the biggest talking points of the Asia Cup 2025. The Dubai International Stadium is set to host the third and final IND vs PAK match in the Asia Cup 2025, this time with the coveted title on the line and the match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

As mentioned before, there have been two India vs Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup 2025 and both have been won, in one-sided fashion, by the Men in Blue. Suryakumar Yadav and his men, the defending champions, entered Asia Cup 2025 as outright favourites and have lived up to that reputation big time, overcoming every opponent in their way to the final. The Men in Blue will now have their sights firmly planted on securing a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan one final time in this edition of the continental tournament. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan, on the other hand, haven't had a smooth sailing so far. Salman Ali Agha and his men have suffered two defeats across the group stage and Super 4 rounds--both of them coming against India. It hasn't been the case that Pakistan have been dominant against the other teams either. Against the other opposition, the Green Shirts have been scratchy, alright, but in the end, they managed to find a way to win. As the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry heads into its third chapter in the Asia Cup 2025, Salman Ali Agha and his team will hope to come out on the positive side of the result this time, despite the job being a pretty tough one against a strong Indian team.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem