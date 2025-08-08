Gwalior (Madha Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Pro Panja League season 2 doubled up on action and entertainment, following up on to initial 2 days of exciting contests and mega matches.

With top matches and enthralling contests taking place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani have ensured every aspect of the match comes alive for the Madhya Pradesh audience, as the indoor stadium has erupted with filled seats and loudest support for Indian arm-wrestling talents in a shorter span of time.

Also Read | WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

The home team, MP Hathodas, has particularly energised the arena, with Gwalior's talent Sachin Goyal's victory (7-0) in Fixture 4 of the main card participation as well as Shaju AU and Arvika Dutta securing impressive victories against Sher E Ludhiana in Fixture 2 of the undercard competition, as per a press release from Pro Panja League.

For both athletes and fervent spectators, the Pro Panja League Season 2 has created an exciting environment at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre in Gwalior. The splendour of traditional Indian sports is being successfully restored by this franchise-based, larger-than-life platform.

Also Read | NDT vs PD Dream11 Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for DPL 2025 13th T20 and Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match?.

Due to the league's dedication to inclusivity and its provision of a strong stage for a wide range of arm wrestling talent, the Indian athletes have a great chance to demonstrate their abilities on a national level. Gwalior's standing as a flourishing location for national athletic events is further cemented by this triumphant event.

In the undercard category, Fixture 1 saw Jaipur Veers face Rohtak Rowdies. Amit Chaudhary of Rohtak Rowdies defeated Prasenjit Patra of Jaipur Veers 2-1 in the 100+ kg category. Jaipur Veers then secured two victories: Arun S Karthik beat Nikhil Singh of Rohtak Rowdies 2-0 in the 60 kg category, and Abhirami PK won against Karabi Sonwal of Rohtak Rowdies 2-0 in the 55 kg category.

Moving to Fixture 2 of the undercard, MP Hathodas took an early lead against Sher E Ludhiana. Shaju AU of MP Hathodas won 2-0 against Infan PB in the 100 kg category, and Arvika Dutta of MP Hathodas defeated Anjali Jatav 2-0 in the 65 kg category. However, Theertha of Sher E Ludhiana claimed a 2-1 victory over Farheen Dehalvi of MP Hathodas in the 65+ kg category.

In the Main Card category, Fixture 1 featured Jaipur Veers and Rohtak Rowdies. Mazahir Saidu of Jaipur Veers was dominant, winning 10-0 against Atar Singh in the 100+ KG category. Vanlallura of Jaipur Veers also secured a victory, beating Monoj Debnath 5-0 in the 70 Kg category. In the Specially Abled category, Arvind Rajak of Rohtak Rowdies defeated Manoj Patel of Jaipur Veers 10-0.

Finally, in Fixture 2 of the Main Card, MP Hathodas went head-to-head with Sher e Ludhiana. Sachin Goyal of MP Hathodas won 10-0 against Rahul Kumar in the 80 Kg category. Dilshad Ma of Sher E Ludhiana then triumphed over Tushar Awasthi of MP Hathodas 4-1 in the 100+Kg category. Tawheed Shaikh of Sher E Ludhiana also secured a significant win, defeating Sagar Bhati of MP Hathodas 10-0 in the 90 Kg category.

As the host city, Gwalior is playing a pivotal role in elevating arm wrestling's national profile and providing a platform for both established stars and emerging talent to shine. Today's event also marked MP Hathodas securing 16 points on the scoreboard. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)