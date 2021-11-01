Indore (MP), Nov 1 (PTI) Indore Police on Monday claimed to have busted a Goa-based online racket involved in taking bets on the ongoing T20 World Cup matches and arrested a 50-year-old resident of the city, an officer said.

Police recovered Rs 7.21 lakh, and a diary maintaining the betting accounts running into lakhs from the accused Chandrashekhar Swami.

"Swami told us that one Gopal Raghuvanshi alias Gopal Imli is currently in Goa who is operating the T20 World Cup online betting racket," said MIG police station inspector Ajay Verma.

As per the preliminary investigation, the members of this racket were carrying out transactions through cash, cheques and digital modes, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Verma added.

