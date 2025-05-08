Indore, May 8 (PTI) The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League will begin on May 27 and this season the tournament will also feature a women's competition for the first time.

The MPL, organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, will also see the addition of two men's teams this year, representing Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

“The MPL will commence on May 27 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. In a historic move, this season will witness the launch of a Women's Cricket League. It will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal,” said Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia, vice president of GDCA, in a media release.

Men's teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls.

Women's teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves and Bundelkhand Bulls.

