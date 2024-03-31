Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni became the first player to reach 300 dismissal mark in the T20 format during the defending champions Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Dhoni who is often hailed as one of the best wicketkeepers of the modern era once again showed his prowess behind the stumps by completing a clinical catch.

Ravindra Jadeja forced out an edge from Prithvi Shaw and Dhoni didn't make a mistake behind the stumps as he held onto the ball to complete his 300th T20 dismissal.

The wicketkeeper who comes closest to Dhoni is former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal with 274 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) veteran keeper who hasn't taken the role behind the stumps this season is in the third spot with 274 T20 dismissals.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock and England's Jos Buttler are on the fourth and fifth spot with 270 and 209 dismissals respectively.

Coming to the match, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat which saw them post a competitive total of 191/5.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided DC with a dazzling start by taking on the CSK bowlers and making them toil hard. The opening duo effortlessly put up a 93-run stand.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant came in and showed glimpses of his true self as he opened his arms, and stuck four boundaries and three maximums before departing on a score of 51.

The collective effort from the batters powered DC to 191/5.

During the mid-innings break, Warner hailed Pant for his remarkable outing with the bat. and said, "Probably what we have got is ideal, but 200 would have been fantastic. We lost two wickets in the middle and the way Rishabh came out and played was phenomenal. He (Prithvi) has been working very hard, to see him hit cleanly was fantastic. Hard lengths into the wicket and off pace stuck and held on the pitch. We got to hit the stumps as much as we can and get the fields right and make sure we bowl to that." (ANI)

