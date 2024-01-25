Pune, Jan 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) has tied up with former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero's academy, considered to be one of the best in the sport for the development of the game in the state.

The main objective behind the initiative it is to raise awareness about the Olympic Games in the state. Efforts will be made through this initiative to increase Maharashtra's representation in the quadrennial event and the athletes of the state to reach the podium in other events.

"This is the academy of Ferrero, who is currently coaching Carlos Alcaraz and we are happy to join hands with him," MSLTA chairman Prashant Sutar said in a statement.

MSLTA players selected from the activities will enjoy full sponsorship from Lakshyavedh, Government of Maharashtra and Mahatennis Foundation. This will include tennis training, physio, travelling and fitness coach.

Hemant Bendre, senior coach and member of MSLTA coaching committee said, "We are looking for talent from various districts and taking those talented players in our training scheme.

"Selected players will be brought to Balewadi for a residential camp keeping track of their year-long training and progress," he added.

Further, talented players from Maharashtra will be sent to Spain for advance training at Ferrero's academy.

Ferrero has so far produced world class tennis players like Pablo Carreno, Nicolas Almagro, Guillermo Garcia Lopez. Interestingly, all these players have reached the top fifty in the world ranking.

Under this targeted initiative, the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy will help the MSLTA to develop coaches and physical trainers in the state by imparting modern techniques and knowledge of sports science.

Coaches from all over Maharashtra will be brought to Mhalunge Balewadi for in-house training at the Jesse Ferrero Tennis Academy. Selected coaches will be sent to Spain for further training.

